Hong Kong marks anniversary of fire that killed 168

HONG KONG

Thick smoke and flames rise as a major fire engulfs several apartment blocks at the Wang Fuk Court residential estate in Hong Kong's Tai Po district on November 26, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Hongkongers laid flowers on Nov. 26 at the site of a horrific fire that ripped through seven apartment blocks and killed 168 people a year ago, but authorities in the Chinese territory have warned against “acts of disorder.”



The world’s deadliest residential building blaze since 1980 began on the afternoon of Nov. 26, 2025, at Wang Fuk Court and raged for two days, with orange flames and black smoke visible for miles around.



A year on, authorities appear wary of commemorations taking on a political tone and plan no official memorial, but some religious establishments have organized events.



On Nov. 25 evening, sobs were heard as hundreds of people attended an emotional memorial service at a Hong Kong church, with four people who lost relatives reading out the names of the victims.



The blaze was Hong Kong’s worst disaster in more than seven decades, and a shock to the 7.5 million residents of one of Asia’s safest cities.



On the anniversary on Nov. 26, some Catholic and Buddhist places of worship also hosted events to pray for the dead.



Dozens of people laid flowers in a small authorized space near the fire site, in the shadow of the charred buildings.



The city’s number two official Eric Chan said the government will offer help to “lawful” events, but while warning against “acts of disorder.”