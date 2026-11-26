A year of high-stakes elections could upend Europe

BRUSSELS

Protesters stand amid tear gas smoke as clashes erupt ahead of a demonstration to protest against the “high cost of living”, at Place de la Republique in Paris, France on October 17, 2026. (AFP File Photo)

What will tomorrow’s Europe look like? The answer may hinge on a looming year of back-to-back elections, with France at center stage, that could change the face of the EU and potentially jam its decision-making.



Between now and the end of 2027, four of the European Union’s five largest countries will choose new leaders in contests marked by the rise of Euroskeptic forces, groups wary of Brussels’ influence which seek to grant more power to individual member states.



It will be an unprecedented series of political tests for the bloc.



The most consequential vote takes place in April and May in France, where far-right leader Marine Le Pen is running in the lead.



Depending on the outcome in France and elsewhere, “what we risk is paralysis” in European decision-making, summed up one Brussels diplomat, granted anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter.



The high-stakes electoral cycle kicks off this weekend in Spain.



Shaped by heated debates over immigration and housing, that vote could end the era of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.



After more than eight years in power, Sanchez is one of the last remaining socialist leaders in the 27-nation bloc, often at odds with his counterparts including on migration and defense.



Most polls show him losing to conservative rival Alberto Nunez Feijoo. The vote could also see the far right enter government for the first time since Francisco Franco’s dictatorship ended in 1975, with the Vox party seeking to play kingmaker.



Looking into next year, close attention will focus on Italy, where hard-right leader Giorgia Meloni faces a challenge on her right flank from former general Roberto Vannacci, an anti-migration hawk opposed to military aid for Ukraine.



And Brussels will be scrutinizing parliamentary elections in Poland, set for a new showdown between the camp of pro-European Prime Minister Donald Tusk and that of nationalist President Karol Nawrocki.



At stake: Two radically different visions of Europe, laid bare by a standoff surrounding Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal this autumn.



Next year will also bring elections in a host of smaller EU nations, such as Estonia, an ardent backer of Ukraine which accuses Russia of targeting it with a campaign of sabotage.



Polls are likewise scheduled in Greece, Finland and Slovakia, where Prime Minister Robert Fico maintains friendly ties with the Kremlin.



But no race is causing more concern in Brussels than the French presidential race.



Frontrunner Le Pen is pushing a vision for Europe in stark contrast to the one championed by President Emmanuel Macron over the past decade.



The National Rally (RN) leader has made clear she would shelve plans for further EU enlargement and pull the plug on funding for Ukraine.



Some in Brussels are already gaming out worst-case scenarios.



Others prefer to downplay Le Pen’s statements, arguing that if she comes to power she will have little choice but to work within the EU framework, as did Italy’s Meloni.



“Not everything has to be the end of the world,” countered one diplomat. “If there is a vacuum, other countries will fill the gap.”