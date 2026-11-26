Ex-Prince Andrew to testify in case of FETÖ fugitive

LONDON

Former Prince Andrew is seen standing outside in this file photo at Windsor Castle in England.

A FETÖ fugitive told the High Court in the United Kingdom that she was misled over a 750,000-pound payment to former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who is due to testify in December, media reports said on Nov. 24.

Nebahat İşbilen alleges her former adviser Selman Türk, another FETÖ member, misappropriated 38 million pounds. He denies wrongdoing. Court documents say she approved the 2019 payment believing it was for help with her Turkish passport. The former prince repaid it and is not accused of misconduct.

İşbilen’s husband was arrested in December 2015 as part of an investigation into the FETÖ network and sentenced to aggravated life imprisonment in June 2018.

Türkiye holds FETÖ responsible for the 2016 coup attempt. İşbilen fled from Türkiye to Greece in 2017 and relocated to London a year later.

Her lawyers also cited a 15,000-pound payment to the former prince’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson in 2019 and an undisclosed “wedding gift” to their daughter Princess Beatrice.

Former Prince Andrew has been embroiled in several scandals.

In October 2025, he was stripped of his “prince” title and moved out of his royal residence in the latest fallout from his relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In addition to no longer being referred to as Prince Andrew, the title given to him at birth by Queen Elizabeth, who died in 2022 at the age of 96, Andrew also lost the titles of Earl of Inverness, Baron

Killyleagh, the style “His Royal Highness” and the honors of the Order of the Garter and Knight Grand Cross of the Victorian Order.

The removal of Andrew’s titles marks the first time a member of Britain’s royal family has been stripped of their title in over 100 years, according to the U.K. House of Commons.