Canary Islands plead for help amid migrant surge

LA RESTINGA

Migrants crowd a wooden boat as they sail to the port in La Restinga on the Canary island of El Hierro, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026. (AP Photo)

The leader of Spain’s Canary Islands on Nov. 25 appealed for help to deal with an “unprecedented” surge in migrant arrivals that has piled pressure on the archipelago’s smallest island.



The increase has put the Atlantic migration route from west Africa back in focus before a snap general election in Spain on Nov. 28 in which immigration is a major dividing line.



An exceptionally high figure of around 2,000 migrants reached the tiny island of El Hierro on Nov. 24, Spanish maritime rescue service Salvamento Maritimo said, following days of frantic activity witnessed by AFP.



An AFP journalist at the port of La Restinga on Nov. 25 saw Salvamento Maritimo teams work constantly to escort and disembark hundreds of migrants who were crammed on rickety, multicolored boats.



In the year to Nov. 15, 24,364 people reached the Canary Islands, reversing a downward trend that had seen 14,690 migrants arrive in the same period of 2025, according to Interior Ministry figures.



But 11,037 of this year’s arrivals happened between Nov. 1 and 15, with El Hierro, the Atlantic archipelago’s smallest island, home to around 12,000 inhabitants, declaring an emergency earlier this month.



“The Canary Islands cannot take it any longer. We are experiencing migration pressure that is unprecedented in 32 years of the Atlantic route,” regional leader Fernando Clavijo wrote on X.



Clavijo said he had requested an “urgent meeting” with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, demanding “an immediate response” from the European Union.



“It isn’t fair that we are responding alone to a tragedy of this scale,” he said.



Clavijo said in a subsequent post on X that he had requested Defense Minister Margarita Robles to “mobilize the resources of the armed forces.”