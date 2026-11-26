Türk Eximbank secures $740 million syndicated loan

ISTANBUL

Türk Eximbank has secured a $740 million syndicated loan to finance exporters, bringing its total funding raised on international markets since the start of 2026 to $7.5 billion.

The state-owned bank, which supports exporters through loans, credit insurance and guarantees, said on Nov. 25 that the loan comprises tranches in U.S. dollars, euros and Chinese yuan, with maturities of one, two and three years.

The bank reported a 147 percent rollover rate for the one-year tranche of its November 2025 syndicated loan. The one-year tranche of the new facility is sustainability-linked.

Of the $7.5 billion raised abroad this year, $2 billion consists of sustainability-linked and thematic financing, the bank said.

General Manager Ali Güney described the rollover rate as a sign of international confidence in Türk Eximbank. He said it also reflected confidence in the Turkish banking sector and the country’s economy.

He said the bank’s priority was to turn the funding into accessible, long-term financing tailored to exporters’ needs, supporting production, investment and market development.

Güney said the bank would continue to support the green transition, improve access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises and strengthen women entrepreneurs’ role in exports.

He added that Türk Eximbank would expand its international partnerships to increase the financing available to exporters.