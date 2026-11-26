Turkish industry seeks credit support to protect jobs

ISTANBUL

Industry leaders in Ankara and Istanbul called for more affordable financing to protect jobs and production capacity as Türkiye works to bring down inflation.

At separate meetings on Nov. 25, they also urged changes to investment incentives to improve productivity and export competitiveness.

Seyit Ardıç, president of the Ankara Chamber of Industry, said Türkiye had lost 571,000 industrial jobs since the start of the government’s disinflation program, including 274,000 in the first nine months of 2026.

Factories had cut shifts and shortened working hours as demand weakened and production and borrowing costs rose, he said, warning that the departure of trained workers also meant losing years of experience.

“As we bring inflation down, we must also protect our capacity to produce in the years ahead,” Ardıç said.

He called for production, investment and export loans on more favorable terms than consumer credit.

“We have supported the fight against inflation and continue to do so,” Istanbul Chamber of Industry President Adnan Dalgakıran said.

He urged policymakers to pay closer attention to manufacturers’ finances, saying exporters could win orders yet make no profit if input costs rose faster than export earnings.

Dalgakıran called for investment loan repayments to match projects’ cash flow, easier access to working capital and more opportunities for suppliers to borrow against outstanding invoices.

In the Central Bank’s third-quarter lending survey, banks cited debt restructuring and financing for inventories and daily operations as the main drivers of business credit demand. They reported a slower pace of tightening in lending standards and expected conditions to ease in the fourth quarter.

Industry employed 133,000 fewer people in the third quarter than in the second, after seasonal adjustment, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Industrial output, however, rose 2.1 percent in September from August and 2.6 percent from a year earlier.

The Istanbul chamber’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index, compiled by S&P Global, fell to 47.3 in October from 47.9 in September, its 31st consecutive month below the 50 threshold for growth. New orders fell at the fastest pace in three months, though employment declined at the slowest pace since June.

Manufacturing’s share of Türkiye’s economy fell from 22.1 percent in 2021 to 15.5 percent in 2025, Dalgakıran said.

Manufacturers could no longer rely on low wages to compete, he said, calling for greater emphasis on engineering, technology and productivity.

He proposed redirecting ineffective incentives into a three-year transition program, with support assessed against results such as lower energy use per unit of output or entry into new markets.

The Istanbul chamber also plans to prepare an industrial strategy for Türkiye through 2040 with contributions from international experts, academics, industry groups and public institutions.

Dalgakıran said it would work closely with the government on its proposals.

The study will examine future global demand, Türkiye’s export potential and the investments the country should undertake or attract from abroad.