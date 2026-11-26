Halal spending forecast to top $3.5 trillion by 2029

ISTANBUL

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat spoke at the 12th World Halal Summit and Halal Expo in Istanbul on Nov. 25, 2026. (AA Photo)

Global consumer spending across halal sectors is expected to exceed $3.5 trillion by the end of 2029, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said, urging closer cooperation on standards and trade.

Speaking at the opening of the 12th World Halal Summit and Halal Expo in Istanbul on Nov. 25, Bolat said spending reached $2.6 trillion in 2024, up 7 percent from a year earlier.

Food accounted for $1.5 trillion of that total, while the market also spans tourism, clothing, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, media and entertainment. He separately put the size of the Islamic finance sector at $6 trillion.

Bolat called for common standards and closer cooperation among halal accreditation bodies, stressing the importance of reliable certification for products and services.

Türkiye’s Halal Accreditation Agency also signed a cooperation agreement with Vietnam’s national standards authority at the event.

He said Türkiye aimed to raise the share of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) members in its total trade to 30 percent by the end of 2028, from 27 percent this year.

Trade with OIC countries reached $122.8 billion in the first 10 months of 2026, up 10 percent from the same period last year, he said. Full-year trade stood at $136.5 billion in 2025.

Bolat also urged member countries to expand investment and production ties alongside trade in industry, agriculture and services.

The expo at the Istanbul Expo Center has brought together 225 companies from 25 countries, including 153 Turkish firms. Bolat said at least 35,000 visitors were expected.

The summit runs through Nov. 27 and the exhibition through Nov. 28.