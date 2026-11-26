South Korea raises rates as inflation risks persist

SEOUL

South Korea’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.25 percent on Nov. 26, citing stronger growth, persistent inflation and financial stability risks.



Five board members backed the increase, while two favored keeping the rate at 3 percent. It was the third increase since July, following a pause in October.



The Bank of Korea raised its growth forecasts to 3.9 percent for 2026 and 4.1 percent for 2027, from 3.3 percent and 2.9 percent in August.



Semiconductor exports and investment are supporting growth, with improving incomes and government spending expected to lift consumption.



The bank cited uncertainty over the semiconductor cycle and developments in the Middle East.



Consumer prices rose 2.8 percent in October from a year earlier, above the bank’s 2 percent target. Policymakers warned that stronger demand could add to cost pressures from high oil prices, keeping inflation above target through next year.



The bank expects inflation to move toward its target in 2028.



Household loan growth accelerated, including both housing-related and other borrowing. Expectations of further home price increases in Seoul and surrounding areas remained high, although the pace of price gains had slowed.



The bank said it would determine the timing of further rate increases by assessing inflation, economic growth and financial stability.