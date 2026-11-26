Insurance costs rise as Qatar’s LNG exports recover

LONDON

Qatar’s liquefied natural gas exports are recovering, but higher war-risk insurance premiums are raising shipping costs and could leave buyers facing larger bills.



Kpler data reported on Nov. 25 showed 36 LNG carrier berthings at the Ras Laffan terminal so far in November, exceeding the 35 recorded throughout October.



November is on course to be the busiest loading month since the U.S.-Iran conflict began in late February. Analysts nevertheless estimate exports at about 40 percent of pre-war levels.



Qatar ships almost all its LNG through the Strait of Hormuz. Kpler recorded 29 November berthings by vessels not transmitting Automatic Identification System tracking signals, compared with 27 in October.



War-risk premiums for ships entering the Gulf have risen from around 0.25 percent of a vessel’s value at the start of the year to as much as 5 percent, and sometimes higher, said Ikram Elloumi, research director at Wood Mackenzie.



For a modern LNG tanker worth about $250 million, additional insurance can cost $2.5 million to $12.5 million per Gulf voyage, the consultancy estimates. Older, less valuable vessels face smaller increases.



Shipowners arrange the cover, but the companies chartering their vessels generally reimburse the extra premium, depending on contract terms, Elloumi wrote.



“The party that ultimately absorbs the cost depends on market conditions and bargaining power,” Elloumi said.



When supplies are tight, buyers competing to secure cargoes are more likely to pay the extra costs. In a more balanced market, producers may have to accept lower returns.