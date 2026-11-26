$330 million plant to cut Türkiye’s chemical imports

KOCAELİ

A $330 million petrochemical plant has opened in the northwestern province of Kocaeli to produce maleic anhydride, a raw material Türkiye previously sourced entirely from abroad, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has announced.

The TN Maleik factory, in the GEBKİM chemical industry zone in Dilovası, has an annual production capacity of 50,000 tons.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Nov. 26, Bolat described the project as an investment by Tatneft, based in Russia’s Tatarstan republic.

Maleic anhydride is used to make polyester resins, paints, coatings and construction materials, supplying industries from automotive manufacturing to shipbuilding.

Türkiye spent about $420 million on imports of the chemical over the past five years, Bolat said.

Local production would help narrow the current account deficit while building industrial capacity and technological expertise, he added.

The company says it aims to replace $60 million in annual imports.

Bolat also said the factory would support local employment and the development of a skilled workforce.

Bolat put annual trade between Türkiye and Russia at about $50 billion, with energy products accounting for the largest share.

The opening comes ahead of the 20th meeting of the Türkiye-Russia Joint Economic Commission.

Bolat said he would meet Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Nov. 27 to discuss steps to strengthen investment cooperation.

A business forum bringing together Turkish and Russian companies will also take place, he added.