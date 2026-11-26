Antalya targets year-round tourism with EXPO plan

ANTALYA

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has announced the Mediterranean province of Antalya’s EXPO grounds will host international congresses and fairs in winter and spring to boost visitor numbers.

A professional management team is being set up under the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA), Ersoy said while speaking at the 16th International Resort Tourism Congress on Nov. 26.

The team will oversee the venue, its events calendar and international promotion. Ersoy had outlined the conversion plan on Oct. 31.

The complex, whose infrastructure was upgraded for the COP31 climate summit, has 170,000 square meters of indoor space and 75,000 square meters of exhibition and fair space, he said.

The venue would also host events for summer visitors, Ersoy said.

The goal was to leverage COP31 investments to sustain tourism year-round.

Ersoy also said promotional efforts in 2027 would focus on growth markets in the Americas and Asia.

Cooperation with airlines and tour operators would aim to preserve existing flight capacity and add seats through new direct services.

Türkiye’s tourism revenue rose 2.4 percent year on year to $51.3 billion in the first nine months of 2026, he said.

Foreign visitors spent an average of $119.90 per person per night during the period.