Türkiye, US to review security ties during high-level visit

ANKARA

This file photo shows Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler.

Türkiye’s defense minister will make a rare visit to Washington, D.C. next week as senior Turkish and American officials prepare to discuss regional conflicts and bilateral security ties, security sources said on Nov. 26.



Defense Minister Yaşar Güler will travel to the United States between Nov. 30 and Dec. 3, where he will meet U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, according to the Defense Ministry officials.

Talks between the two senior officials are expected to center on bilateral security and defense industry ties as Türkiye pushes for the lifting of sanctions in place since 2020.

The U.S. expelled Türkiye from the F-35 joint fighter program and imposed sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) after the latter deployed Russian-made S-400 air defense systems in 2019.

Recent highest-level exchanges between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Donald Trump have fueled hopes for lifting the sanctions and Türkiye’s return to the F-35 program.

However, following Trump’s midterm defeat, which handed Democrats majorities in both chambers of Congress, concerns have grown over how to lift the sanctions, a process that requires congressional approval.

Güler’s visit to Washington follows the midterm elections and aims to assess the Trump administration’s stance on advancing U.S.–Turkish defense industry cooperation while bypassing congressional blockages.

However, with the new Congress set to take office on Jan. 3, 2027, Ankara believes there is still a window for the current legislative body to lift the sanctions.

Fuat Oktay, a senior ruling party lawmaker and head of parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, raised the prospect in a recent television interview.

“If the stances of Trump and his administration are clear and straightforward, then a completely different solution could be reached quickly before Jan. 3. Technically, this is possible,” Oktay said.

“However, looking at Trump’s current workload, there may be some question marks over whether this can become a top priority on his agenda,” he added.

Noting that U.S. law requires Türkiye to end its possession of the S-400 air defense systems to return to the F-35 program, Oktay said Ankara is not seeking to sell or transfer the Russian systems to a third country.

However, Oktay also stressed that talks over the S-400s between Türkiye, the U.S. and Russia have advanced recently, without giving details.

Güler’s talks will also touch on expanding defense industry cooperation as Türkiye seeks to secure engines for its indigenous KAAN fighter jets.

Oktay stressed that Congress has already approved the sale of these engines, adding that he does not expect the transaction to be blocked in the coming period.”

Regional issues also on the agenda

Talks in Washington will also cover recent regional developments, particularly the conflicts between Iran and the United States, Israel’s continued aggression against its neighbors, efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as security situations in Iraq and Syria.

Türkiye has long urged the U.S. not to resume an all-out war against Iran, warning that a renewed conflict would benefit no one.