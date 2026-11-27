US presses Netanyahu to advance Gaza plan: Report

JERUSALEM

U.S. envoy Jared Kushner urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to fulfill commitments to President Donald Trump on implementing the Gaza peace plan during a Nov. 24 phone call, Axios reported.

The report said the White House and Trump’s Board of Peace were frustrated by Netanyahu’s delays and believed he was prioritizing his political survival.

The Times of Israel reported that Netanyahu had signaled willingness to work with the board and reaffirmed his commitment to the plan.

Washington is seeking Israeli approval for six measures.

These include deploying the International Stabilization Force, allowing construction materials into Gaza for its bases, and permitting 4,000 Palestinian police recruits to travel to Egypt for training and return.

The other requests cover equipment for water and sanitation projects, mobile homes for winter shelter, and permission for a Palestinian technocratic administration to begin operating in part of southern Gaza as a pilot project.

Hamas has said it would hand over its weapons to a new Palestinian administration, but disarmament has not begun.

Netanyahu has demanded that Hamas disarm before Israeli troops withdraw.

In a podcast interview released on Nov. 25, Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, urged Israel to move beyond a “constant wartime mindset” and focus on economic diplomacy.

“We need to start figuring out what's the benefit of being partners with Israel,” he said.

Kushner suggested that Israel and Egypt could jointly develop data centers in the Sinai Peninsula if the Gaza conflict were resolved, bringing economic benefits to the region.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, meanwhile, threatened on Nov. 26 to launch another Gaza offensive if Hamas failed to disarm.

He said it would involve displacing about 1 million Palestinians southward.

Katz said 70 percent of Gaza had been destroyed and was under Israeli military control.

He also said operations against Hamas leaders would continue.

The Israeli military said the same day that it had killed Khaled Abu Nada, whom it described as a senior Hamas financial official and political bureau member. Gaza officials identified him as the deputy education minister.