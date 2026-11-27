Türkiye completes fund payouts, prepares indictments

ANKARA

Turkish officials have announced that an interim repayment process for victims of a months-long investment fund scandal has concluded, distributing 159.25 billion Turkish Liras ($3.14 billion) to 444,987 investors without using public funds.



During a nearly three-hour joint news conference at the Presidential Complex on Nov. 26 night, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek and Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek outlined asset recoveries, upcoming indictments and planned market reforms.



Yılmaz said 97.64 percent of the 455,750 individual investors across 119 funds received at least one payment, while 401,735 investors, or 88.15 percent, were repaid their full net investment or portfolio value. Another 21,723 received the maximum interim payout of 1 million liras ($19,690), while 10,680 were excluded because their net withdrawals exceeded deposits.



“The extraordinary period is over; from now on there will be a normal liquidation process,” Yılmaz said, noting proceeds from real estate sales and illicit gains will still be distributed. “We are dealing with a disease, but we are also making efforts to protect the body. I think everyone here needs to act responsibly.”



Dismissing unverified suspect lists circulating publicly, Yılmaz said names will become clear once indictments are filed. He added that the State Supervisory Council expanded its probe last week on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s instructions and should finish within one to two months.



Gürlek said prosecutors have identified 428 suspects in the fund investigations, with 138 jailed pending trial, 203 under judicial control and arrest warrants issued for 46 others, while 41 fled abroad.



“At this stage, the main backbone of the fund investigation conducted by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has been completed,” Gürlek said. “We have also reached the indictment-writing stage. We definitely need to separate the profiteers carrying out this manipulation from well-intentioned investors.”



Authorities froze bank accounts and seized assets of 500 individuals and 184 legal entities, confiscating 13 billion liras ($256 million) injected into the market.

Officials also collected 45.36 billion liras ($893.15 million) from 95 people through voluntary returns and asset recovery, and Gürlek said another 6 billion liras ($118 million) in the United Arab Emirates is expected to return this week.



To curb future abuses, Şimşek said the Capital Markets Board (SPK) will deploy an artificial intelligence-based early warning system alongside a big data platform, with fund inspections concluding by the end of November.



“Higher penalties for manipulation, insider trading and market-disruptive acts, heavier sanctions for crimes committed through funds and faster investigations will be regulated by this law,” Şimşek said, adding that the fallout remains contained. “This is not a crisis that magnifies tremors; the problem is in a limited area.”



Şimşek and Yılmaz also rejected early election rumors, confirming elections will take place as scheduled in 2028.