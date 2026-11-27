Türkiye rejects EU parliament resolution on Libya deal

ANKARA

Ankara has dismissed a contentious European Parliament resolution regarding the Türkiye-Libya maritime boundary agreement, reminding EU lawmakers that the bloc holds no jurisdiction over delimitation issues.

“We reject the resolution adopted at today’s [Nov. 26] plenary session of the European Parliament [EP], which contains biased and unfounded allegations regarding the Memorandum of Understanding on The Delimitation of Maritime Jurisdiction Areas between Türkiye and Libya, in force since 2019,” read a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry.

On Nov. 26, the EU Parliament voted in favor of a resolution that defined the delimitation agreement between the two non-EU states as null and void, in solidarity with Greece and Greek Cyprus.

Türkiye and Libya signed the agreement in 2019 and the latter’s parliament ratified it in October 2026.

“The European Union has no competence in the delimitation of maritime jurisdiction areas. This has also been established by a judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union itself. The EP’s adoption of politically motivated resolutions in complete disregard of international law, on the grounds of solidarity among member states, is a futile effort,” said the statement.

Peace and stability in the eastern Mediterranean can be achieved through approaches that prioritize dialogue, good-neighborliness, respect and cooperation, the Turkish ministry said, calling on the EU to “to adopt a stance in line with these principles.”

Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said the agreement reflected the sovereign will of Türkiye and Libya.

Resolutions targeting it “cannot undermine the legitimate rights and interests of the two countries in the Eastern Mediterranean,” he said.

Duran said lasting peace and stability in the region required cooperation based on international law and equity, rather than unilateral political approaches.