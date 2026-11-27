U2 takes ‘defiant joy’ on 2027 North American tour

NEW YORK

U2’s 15-night run will kick off at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Aug 13 next year and conclude in Vancouver at BC Place on Oct 18. (AFP Photo)

Fresh off the release of their first album of new songs in nine years, the spirited “Carnaval de Luz,” Irish rockers U2 have announced a North American tour.



The 15-night run, which follows their previously announced Latin America, Europe and U.K. dates, kicks off at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Aug. 13 next year and concludes in Vancouver at BC Place on Oct. 18.



“Carnaval De Luz presents: The Greatest Show On Earth World Tour 2027” will also hit Atlanta; Baltimore; East Rutherford, New Jersey, just outside New York; Chicago; Toronto; Foxborough, Massachusetts, near Boston; Arlington, Texas, between Dallas and Fort Worth; Los Angeles; Las Vegas; and Santa Clara, California, in the state’s Bay Area.



Openers include country musician Stephen Wilson Jr. and rock band The War on Drugs.



“It’s going to be a stadium tour. And I think when people come to a stadium show, they want to experience the classics,” bassist Adam Clayton told The Associated Press over Remotely.fm from New York. “We’ll probably line up the songs that we definitely can’t not play and try and fit many of the new songs around that.”



And because this is U2, storytelling is at the forefront. “We have an overarching concept for the tour, and it leans toward that aspect of U2 music that is more about celebration,” says lead guitarist The Edge, “and the attempt to create a special evening of not just of music, but of coming together.”



That comes across on “Carnaval de Luz,” which The Edge describes as being about “defiant joy,” what he sees as a necessity in a particularly polarizing political moment. “And a defiant sense that things can get better and will get better.”



A subscriber presale begins Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. local time on U2.com. There will also be a Visa cardholder presale on Dec. 2 and an artist presale on Dec. 3. Remaining tickets will become available during a general sale Dec. 4.