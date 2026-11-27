International Antalya Piano Festival kicks off today

ANTALYA

Polish pianist Szymon Nehring, accompanied by the ADS, will perform the closing concert on Dec. 13.

The 26th International Antalya Piano Festival, organized by the Antalya Municipality, will bring renowned pianists and young talents together with music lovers through Dec. 13.



According to a statement by the municipality, the festival will take place at the Aspendos Hall of the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM), featuring international performers, young Turkish pianists, chamber music ensembles and the Antalya State Symphony Orchestra (ADSO).



The opening concert today will feature internationally acclaimed pianist Anna Malikova, a piano professor at the University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna.



Duo Fidelis, founded by flutist Zeynep Keleşoğlu and pianist, composer and conductor Orçun Orçunsel, will perform on Nov. 28. French pianist Hugues Leclere will take the stage on Nov. 29.



Young pianists Derin Zehra Erdem, Can Erkekli and Serdar Yekta Elmas will perform on Dec. 1. The Bosphorus Trio, which aims to promote works by Turkish composers alongside international piano trio repertoire, will take the stage on Dec. 3.



Young pianist Can Saraç, who has received recognition at international competitions, will perform on Dec. 4.



Pianist Çağdaş Özkan will take the stage on Dec. 5, followed by young pianists from the İsmail Baha Sürelsan Conservatory on Dec. 7.



Salih Can Gevrek, known for his performances at major concert halls across Europe, will perform on Dec. 8, while pianist Burak Çebi will take the stage on Dec. 10.



The closing concert on Dec. 13 will feature Polish pianist Szymon Nehring, accompanied by the ADSO under the baton of conductor Michal Nesterowicz.