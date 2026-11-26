İznik tiles’ golden age captured through İzzet Keribar’s lens

ISTANBUL

Keribar says photographing İznik tiles is a personal passion despite technical challenges.

A new bilingual book featuring photographs of İznik tiles taken by renowned Turkish photographer İzzet Keribar over more than seven decades brings the rich colors, intricate patterns and artistic heritage of Ottoman tilework to readers.





Published by Demirören Publishing, “İznik Tile Art: The Golden Age of Tiles” explores some of the finest examples of İznik tiles found in historic landmarks including the Çinili Köşk, Topkapı Palace, Süleymaniye Mosque and Selimiye Mosque. Prepared under the consultancy of Professor Süleyman Berk and written by Dr. Ahmet Hamdi Bülbül, the book has been published in both Turkish and English.



Speaking about the publication, Keribar said İznik tile art began in the 15th century and reached its golden age during the reign of Süleyman the Magnificent in the 16th century.



“When Ottoman architecture and art are mentioned, architecture is the first thing that comes to mind. Immediately after that comes the beauty of İznik tiles,” he said, describing the art form as one distinguished by floral and botanical motifs that European craftsmen were unable to replicate.



Keribar noted that historic Ottoman mosques, particularly those built during Süleyman’s reign, feature extensive tile decoration. He singled out the Rüstem Pasha Mosque, designed by renowned Ottoman architect Mimar Sinan, as one of the most remarkable places to see a wide variety of İznik tiles together.



Keribar said photographing İznik tiles had become a personal passion, although capturing their details presented technical challenges because of reflections from their glazed surfaces.



He also recommended that visitors to Istanbul explore the Çinili Köşk following a visit to the Istanbul Archaeological Museums, saying the collection offers an opportunity to understand different periods of İznik tile production and its contribution to Ottoman art.



His collection included images of İznik tiles not only from Istanbul but also from different parts of the world. Following a presentation of the photographs, the idea of producing a book took shape, and the project was completed in approximately 18 months.



Editor Merih Akoğul said the project involved selecting photographs from tens of thousands of images accumulated over Keribar’s career.



Akoğul described the publication as one of Turkey’s most significant books on İznik tiles and among the notable works internationally on the subject.



Bülbül, who prepared the book’s texts, said the publication examines İznik tiles from historical, technical and artistic perspectives, going beyond the town’s role as a production center to document the aesthetic values, artistic traditions and cultural understanding of the Ottoman Empire.