State Theaters exhibition honors teachers in Ankara

ANKARA

The exhibition features photos from teacher-themed plays staged by the State Theaters since 1974.

The State Theaters (DT) has opened an exhibition titled “In Tribute to Teachers” at CSO Ada Ankara on Nov. 24, marking Teachers’ Day in Türkiye.



The exhibition features photographs from teacher-themed plays staged by the State Theaters since 1974, as well as brief biographies of theater artists and educators, including those who have passed away.



Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency at the opening, DT Chief Director Esat Tanrıverdi said the exhibition was organized to pay tribute to the teachers who helped shape their lives and careers.



He said artists had invited their own former teachers to performances at DT venues in their respective cities across Türkiye as part of the celebrations.



Tanrıverdi added that the exhibition also honors veteran theater figures who trained generations of students at conservatories and other institutions.



Curated by DT Art and Technical Director Hakan Dündar, the exhibition draws on the institution’s archives and features photographs from 13 plays, starting with “Çalıkuşu,” first staged in the 1973-1974 season.



A section titled “Those Who Paved the Way” presents portraits and short biographies of prominent figures in Turkish theater history.



The exhibition will remain open at CSO Ada Ankara until Dec. 1 before touring more than 60 State Theaters venues and permanent locations across the country throughout the year.