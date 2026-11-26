Quasar discovered 630 million years after Big Bang

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.

This European Space Agency’s Euclid telescope image shows the farthest known quasar, visible as the red dot above.

Scientists have discovered the most distant quasar ever observed, a powerful galactic core containing a massive black hole that existed just 630 million years after the Big Bang, offering a rare glimpse into the early universe.



The German-led research team reported on Nov. 24 that the discovery, named Dun Aonghasa, pushes back the record for the earliest known quasar by nearly 40 million years, marking the biggest advance in almost a decade.



Researchers identified the object while examining millions of observations collected by the European Space Agency’s Euclid space telescope, launched in 2023 to survey galaxies and investigate the mysteries of dark matter and dark energy.



The quasar is being observed as it appeared approximately 13.1 billion years ago, when the universe was less than 5 percent of its current age of 13.8 billion years.



Follow-up observations by NASA’s James Webb and Hubble space telescopes, along with other observatories, confirmed the discovery. Webb data revealed that the black hole powering the quasar has a mass equivalent to 360 million suns, an extraordinary size for such an early stage in cosmic history.



Quasars are extremely bright galactic centers powered by supermassive black holes that draw in surrounding matter and release enormous amounts of energy. Scientists say finding one so early is unusual, but the size of its black hole makes the discovery particularly remarkable.



The researchers are especially interested in how the black hole grew so massive in such a relatively short period, despite consuming surrounding matter at a comparatively slow rate.



Julien Wolf of the European Southern Observatory, who led the study, said the discovery represented a major leap in observing the early universe. He described the quasar as a new benchmark for understanding how soon massive black holes emerged after the Big Bang.



The team named it after Dun Aonghasa, a prehistoric stone fort on Ireland’s Aran Islands, which Wolf visited with his Irish wife and daughter.



The findings were published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics. Researchers say the record could be broken again within months, although it may also stand for years as astronomers continue exploring the universe’s earliest period.