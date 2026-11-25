Jodie Foster celebrates female power in ‘Hexed’

LOS ANGELES

Jodie Foster attends the film’s Paris Premiere on Nov 21.

Two-time Oscar-winning actress Jodie Foster is lending her voice to a powerful witch in Disney’s upcoming animated film “Hexed,” which puts three female witches at the center of a story about female empowerment, self-discovery and family bonds.



“Witches are back,” Foster, who voices Queen Celeste, the ruler of witches, told Reuters. She said she was excited to be part of a film that presents women’s power as a virtue rather than something to be feared.



The actress described the character as a longtime ambition, saying she had always wanted to play a Disney villain. Foster said the role gave her the freedom to explore a character’s selfish and darker sides.



Opening in theaters today, “Hexed” follows Billie Doe, a 16-year-old voiced by Hailee Steinfeld, who discovers she has magical abilities and is drawn into Hexe, a mysterious world inhabited by witches.



Steinfeld described Billie as a different kind of Disney heroine, far removed from the traditional polished princess image. With messy hair, mismatched clothes and unconventional style, the teenager represents an imperfect but relatable young woman discovering her identity.



Rashida Jones voices Billie’s cautious mother, Alice, whose journey of self-discovery develops alongside her daughter’s coming-of-age story. As Billie grows more independent, Alice must learn to loosen her control and allow her daughter to make her own decisions.



Directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn, Jason Hand and Josie Trinidad, the film is Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 65th animated feature. Walton Goggins also joins the voice cast as Beef Roger, a three-eyed green cat.