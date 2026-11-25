Burhan Doğançay’s works go on display at Istanbul Airport

ISTANBUL

The selection includes photographs and posters from the artist’s exhibitions.

İGA ART, the cultural and artistic platform of Istanbul Airport, is presenting works by Turkish artist Burhan Doğançay as part of the second edition of its “SOLO” exhibition series.





Curated by Professor Marcus Graf, “Burhan Doğançay: SOLO” has opened at the İGA ART Gallery in the airport’s international departures terminal.



The exhibition series focuses on a single original work by one artist. This edition centers on “Sharp as an Arrow,” from Doğançay’s iconic “Ribbons” series.



The exhibition also traces a new chapter in the artist’s career, which began when he moved to New York in 1962, through a selection of visual and documentary material. It explores Doğançay’s artistic approach, inspired by urban walls, posters, torn papers, handwritten messages and traces of everyday life.



The selection includes photographs from the Yahşi Baraz Collection and original posters from the artist’s previous exhibitions.



Video recordings of interviews with Yahşi Baraz, Professor Dr. Marcus Graf and İGA ART Executive Board Chair Professor Dr. Gülveli Kaya will also be presented to visitors.



Documentaries focusing on Doğançay’s life and photography, as well as material related to his 2012 retrospective exhibition “Fifty Years of Urban Walls” at Istanbul Modern and the Doğançay Museum, are also part of the program.



Curatorial texts examining the artist’s work during his periods in Paris, Ankara, New York and Istanbul highlight the evolution of his artistic practice and his place in the international art scene.



The exhibition is being held at the İGA ART Gallery in the A-B Knuckle area of the international departures floor at Istanbul Airport. It will be open to visitors free of charge until the end of February 2027.