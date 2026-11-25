Tombs, mummies unearthed in Erzincan excavations

ERZİNCAN

The finds are expected to reveal more about the Mengücek dynasty. (AA Photo)

Archaeological excavations in the eastern province of Erzincan’s Kemah district have uncovered 18 tombs, two of them containing mummified remains, as part of the Historic Erzincan Archaeopark Project.



According to a statement from Erzincan Binali Yıldırım University (EBYÜ), excavations and restoration work are being carried out in cooperation with the university and the General Directorate of Foundations to reveal and preserve the region’s historical and cultural heritage.



The discoveries are expected to shed new light on the history of the Mengücek dynasty.



Professor Abdulkadir Gül, head of the History Department at the university’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences, said tombs had been identified at the Behramşah Zawiya, while historical finds from different periods had also been uncovered around the Sancaktar Tomb and the Akıt Tomb.



Gül said the discoveries would contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of Erzincan’s past. Restoration work is also continuing at the Kemah Sultan Melik Tomb and its surroundings.



He added that archaeological excavations in the Old Erzincan area were planned to accelerate in 2027, emphasizing the university’s role in researching, preserving and passing the region’s heritage on to future generations. The project aims to strengthen Erzincan’s position as a cultural tourism destination once completed.



“We anticipate that approximately 1.5 million additional visitors will come to Erzincan annually, on top of the current number of tourists,” Gül said.



Launched at the site of the Old İzzetpaşa Mosque, next to the Matbah Hammam, the project aims to transform the Old Erzincan settlement into an open-air museum, restore historic buildings, establish themed museums and develop cultural tourism routes.