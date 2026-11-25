Artifacts from excavations go on display in Ankara

ANKARA

The collection included finds from Göbeklitepe, Karahantepe, Sefertepe and Sayburç.

A total of 34 artifacts unearthed at four archaeological sites in Türkiye’s southeastern province of Şanlıurfa as part of the Taş Tepeler (Stone Hills) Project were on display at the Presidential National Library in Ankara.





The exhibition features several finds being presented to the public for the first time, including three animal figurines discovered inside the same stone vessel at Karahantepe and a vulture head unearthed during the 2026 excavations.



The exhibition was organized as part of the International Museum Conference held by the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums on Nov. 17-18. Open to visitors from Nov. 17 to 23, it was inaugurated by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy on Nov. 17.



Professor Necmi Karul, coordinator of the Taş Tepeler Project and head of the Karahantepe excavations, guided the officials through the exhibition, explaining how the artifacts were discovered and what they reveal about communities that adopted settled life during the Neolithic period.



The collection included finds from Göbeklitepe, Karahantepe, Sefertepe and Sayburç, all registered in the inventory of the Şanlıurfa Museum. Dating from the Pre-Pottery Neolithic period (10,000-7,000 B.C.), the artifacts included human and animal sculptures, figurines, stone vessels, plates and ornaments.



One of the most striking discoveries came from a chamber at Karahantepe filled with red soil. Archaeologists found a large chlorite stone vessel containing a smaller vessel, a plate and stone rods. Three animal figurines depicting a fox, a wild boar and a vulture had been carefully placed inside the smaller vessel.



A vulture head discovered this year during excavations carried out under the Heritage for the Future Project was also displayed. Its size distinguishes it from previously unearthed examples, suggesting that large-scale vulture sculptures were also produced during the Neolithic period.



The exhibition also featured different depictions of leopards carved in various stones and sizes. Visitors could see a large limestone leopard head alongside miniature leopard figurines made of green opal and labradorite.



Another notable piece from Karahantepe depicts a human figure seated on the back of a leopard. Found inside a stone bench in its original position, the sculpture brings human and animal figures together in a single composition and is considered a rare example of prehistoric sculpture.



A separate human sculpture was unearthed in a structure dating to the second phase of Göbeklitepe. It had been placed inside a stone bench, leaning toward the interior of the space. Its torso, broken at waist level, was found on the same bench.



Speaking about the three animal figurines discovered inside the vessel at Karahantepe, Karul said, “We found a fox, a wild boar and a vulture inside the same vessel. The head of each figurine had been threaded through a stone ring. This arrangement suggests that the three animals may have been part of the same story. We may have uncovered one of the earliest examples of a story being told through sculptures at Karahantepe.”