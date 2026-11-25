Athens Acropolis museum reopens after $11m revamp

ATHENS

The Old Acropolis Museum was the first museum to house antiquities from the iconic site of western civilization dating back to the fifth century BC.

Greek authorities on Nov. 23 reopened a historic museum on the ancient Acropolis of Athens, prompting the country’s leader to repeat a demand for Britain to return prized classical sculptures it says were looted from the site.



Built from the late 19th century, the Old Acropolis Museum, a few meters away from the Parthenon temple, closed in 2007 and the site’s main treasures were transferred to a bigger site nearby.



That museum, opened in 2009, symbolically included a space for the Parthenon sculptures, which Greece maintains were looted in 1802 by a British diplomat.



The earlier site, the Old Acropolis Museum, reopened its doors on Monday after a 10-million-euro ($11 million) renovation, displaying precious works that have been brought out of storage.



Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis used a visit to the refurbished museum to make a pointed new demand for the return of the ancient sculptures.



“As we reopen the gates of the Old Acropolis Museum, just a few meters from the iconic Parthenon, our thoughts inevitably turn to what is missing,” he said.



“The return and reunification of the Parthenon sculptures remains firmly our great and non-negotiable national goal.”



Athens has for decades been demanding the return of the sculptures, sometimes known in Britain as the “Elgin marbles,” after the lord who Greece accuses of looting them.



Mitsotakis has said they could be an issue in any talks on Britain renewing its ties to the European Union.



The Old Acropolis Museum was the first museum to house antiquities from the iconic site of western civilization dating back to the 5th century B.C.



“A new chapter is opening for the Acropolis of Athens with the reopening of the Old Acropolis Museum,” Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said at the inauguration.



The “historic museum,” she added, was “inextricably linked to the history of Greek archaeology and excavations on the Sacred Rock.”



She said it would now have a new role as “a space for archaeological knowledge and contemporary cultural dialogue”.



The first part of the museum features a permanent exhibition of sculptures which had been kept in storage and are presented to the public for the first time. The second part has 750 restored archaeological objects from the city of Athens.



A third section houses a three-dimensional digital presentation of 100 Acropolis monuments, created with the help of artificial intelligence.



A fourth part is dedicated to contemporary art, with an installation by the American-Iraqi artist Michael Rakowitz.



It shows “contemporary artworks interacting with ancient artifacts of the Middle East and southeastern Mediterranean regions,” according to the NEON art group.



Some 4.6 million people visited the Acropolis in 2025, according to official figures.



Visitors who pay 30 euros to get into the Parthenon will have to pay 15 euros to see the refurbished museum, according to organizers.