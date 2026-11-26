Helen Mirren becomes ambassador for rare skin disease charity

LONDON

Helen Mirren says meeting young people affected by the condition inspired her to support DEBRA’s work.

Oscar-winning British actress Helen Mirren has become an official ambassador for DEBRA, a charity supporting people living with epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a rare and painful genetic skin condition also known as “butterfly skin.”



The 81-year-old actress said she was moved to support the organization after meeting two young people living with the condition, Grace Fincham and Fazeel Irfan, at a charity event.



The two young patients, who both have dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, met the actress at BGC Charity Day, an annual fundraising event held on Sept. 11. They spoke to her about the challenges of living with the condition and the support provided by DEBRA.



“I was deeply impressed by these two remarkable young people, and that is why I want to get involved with DEBRA,” she said.



Epidermolysis bullosa is a group of inherited disorders that cause the skin to become extremely fragile, leading to painful blisters and wounds, sometimes following even minor friction or injury. The condition is commonly called butterfly skin because of the skin’s delicate nature.



DEBRA works to improve the quality of life of people affected by EB, support patients and their families, and fund research into effective treatments.



Mirren, who also serves as an ambassador for children’s charity Barnardo’s, pledged to use her public profile to raise awareness and support the organization’s work.