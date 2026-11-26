BASE marks 10th edition with 129 artists

ISTANBUL

The 10th edition is shaped around the concept of ‘X,’ as a starting point where new stories intersect.

Türkiye’s platform for up-and-coming artists, BASE, will celebrate its 10th edition with an exhibition featuring 129 recent graduates from 42 universities and 29 cities.

Running from Dec. 9 to 13 at Akaretler Sıraevler in Istanbul, the event will also host parallel exhibitions highlighting young artistic production.

BASE, which has been supporting recent art graduates and helping them connect with art professionals and audiences for a decade, will showcase works by artists who graduated in 2026.

Launched in 2017, BASE has become an important platform for bringing the work of new-generation artists from different parts of Türkiye to the attention of art professionals, collectors and the public. It also aims to serve as a bridge between art education and the professional art world, creating opportunities for collaboration and exchange among artists from different disciplines.

Over the past 10 years, BASE has received more than 15,000 applications from fine arts faculties at 133 universities. It has presented nearly 2,000 works by 1,200 recent graduates from more than 60 universities.

This year’s edition attracted 1,474 applications from 98 universities and 73 cities. The final selection features 129 artists from 42 universities and 29 cities, working in disciplines including painting, sculpture, photography, video, printmaking, traditional Turkish arts, graphic design, visual communication, animation, glass and ceramics, textiles, architecture and interior design.

The 2026 selection committee includes Ahmet Öğüt, Ahu Antmen, Banu Çarmıklı, Derya Yücel, Elif Uras, Hasan Cem Araptarlı, Mehmet Ali Bakanay, Müge Çubukçu, Nancy Atakan, Nezaket Ekici, Nuri Kuzucan, Övül Durmuşoğlu, Saliha Yavuz, Server Demirtaş and Sibel Horada.

Curated by Derya Yücel, BASE’s 10th edition is shaped around the concept of “X,” described as “a starting point where new stories intersect.”

Representing both the Roman numeral for 10 and a symbol of intersection, change and the unknown, X reflects the platform’s decade-long journey and the possibilities ahead. It also points to the diversity of artistic expressions and perspectives brought together by young artists. The concept highlights how different artistic languages, ideas and experiences intersect, creating unexpected connections and new meanings through encounters between artworks and audiences. At the same time, X represents the unknown and the possibilities yet to be explored, reflecting young artists’ efforts to question established forms and seek new ways of expression.

The 10th edition looks both at the platform’s achievements over the past decade and the stories yet to be told, emphasizing the role of emerging artists in shaping the future of art.

Alongside its main exhibition, BASE will host several parallel shows in collaboration with its partners.

A guest-country exhibition, organized in cooperation with Trendyol Art, will bring works by fresh artists from Greece to Istanbul.

“BASELECTED: Just Like Yesterday,” developed in collaboration with Bilgili Sanat, will feature recent works by artists who have participated in BASE since 2017.

The “Take Good Care of Your World” exhibition, organized with the Kale Design and Art Center (KTSM), will focus on contemporary and emerging practices in ceramics.

A group exhibition at Haluk Akakçe Atelier in Akaretler No. 33, in collaboration with SM Sanat, will explore aesthetic and conceptual parallels between the visual and intellectual world of Haluk Akakçe and the works of artists who have previously participated in BASE.

Another exhibition will feature works by next-generation women artists supported by the Bir Adım Var Foundation.

BASE’s 10th edition will be open to visitors free of charge at Akaretler Sıraevler.