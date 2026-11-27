Istanbul Photo Awards exhibition opens in Washington

WASHINGTON, DC

The exhibition is on view at 11:Eleven Gallery inside the National Press Club. (AA Photo)

An exhibition featuring more than 90 award-winning photographs from state-run Anadolu Agency’s Istanbul Photo Awards 2026 has opened in Washington, D.C., bringing powerful images documenting conflicts, humanitarian crises and everyday life to U.S. audiences.



The third exhibition of the international photography competition opened at a gala at the National Press Club in the U.S. capital, following earlier displays in Ankara and Rome.



Anadolu Agency Board Chair and Director General Serdar Karagöz and Türkiye Ambassador to Washington Sedat Önal attended the opening, which brought together prominent figures from diplomatic, media, cultural, artistic and business circles.



Speaking at the event, Karagöz said AA was pleased to bring the Istanbul Photo Awards exhibition to Washington for the first time, stressing the lasting impact of powerful photographs on collective memory.



“There is a reason why we say a picture is worth a thousand words. Tonight, through İstanbul Photo Awards, we honor photographers who have given us images that we will never forget,” he said.



Referring to Steve McCurry’s iconic 1985 portrait of Afghan girl Sharbat Gula, which appeared on the cover of National Geographic, Karagöz highlighted the power of photography to shape public memory.



He said approximately 22,000 photographers had submitted more than 200,000 photographs to the competition since its launch in 2015, including around 19,000 entries this year alone.



Karagöz also drew attention to “Gaza, No Hope,” the photograph selected as Photo of the Year, which depicts a two-year-old Palestinian girl named Sham lying exhausted in her mother’s arms at Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza.



The image, taken by Palestinian photographer Haitham Imad for the European Pressphoto Agency (EPA), documents the devastating impact of hunger on children in the besieged territory.



Karagöz said Israeli restrictions on the entry of food and humanitarian aid had contributed to the conditions that left the child weighing just four kilograms.



“Some people turn away when they see reports coming out of Gaza. It is genuinely difficult to watch. After a while, it starts to seem like just another ordinary news story. But Haitham’s photograph makes us stop. It makes us look again and confront a simple question: How can we accept this?” he said.



“Photographers see what we overlook. I hope the power of these photographs will help make the world a better place,” he added.

Photography as a record of truth



Ambassador Önal said access to accurate and impartial information was one of the prerequisites of a functioning democracy.



In an era dominated by artificial intelligence and social media, the distinction between truth and falsehood could sometimes become blurred, he said, emphasizing the importance of photographs in documenting events and bringing the truth to wider audiences.



“Photojournalists, as we see here, provide an important service to humanity,” Önal said, adding that their work captures essential aspects of the human condition and creates awareness and empathy.



Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist and competition jury member Carol Guzy also praised the exhibition, saying it demonstrated the value of photojournalism and the courage of photographers documenting the world.



She expressed hope that the images would encourage people to confront realities, awaken them from complacency and, most importantly, inspire action.



Guzy said the jury had faced a difficult selection process because of the large number of strong entries, many of which were deeply moving and unforgettable.



Photojournalist Giles Clarke, who won an award for his photograph “Born By Phone Light,” taken in Sudan, described the recognition as a great honor.



Clarke said he had photographed the scene in eastern Sudan in March 2025, showing a newborn baby lying beside its mother in a hospital room illuminated by a mobile phone.



“There was no diesel left for the generators. The doctors had nothing to work with. I saw a mother and her baby being cared for under the light of a mobile phone. They told me the baby had been born by phone light. This is typical of what is happening in Sudan today,” he said.



Clarke added that journalists were producing remarkable work in difficult-to-reach places around the world, from Gaza to Ukraine.



The exhibition is on view at the 11:Eleven Gallery inside the National Press Club, within walking distance of the White House, from Nov. 19 to Dec. 5.