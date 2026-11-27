Armenia plans to replace Russian border guards, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN

Armenia plans to gradually replace Russian border guards with its own personnel and assume full responsibility for protecting its borders in the coming years, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Nov. 26.

“I believe the time has come for us to fully assume responsibility for our borders in the coming years,” he told reporters in Yerevan.

Pashinyan thanked Russian border guards for their service but gave no timetable for completing the handover.

Personnel from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) help guard Armenia’s borders with Türkiye and Iran under a 1992 agreement.

Pashinyan told lawmakers on Nov. 2 that all border crossing points were already controlled by Armenian border guards.

The further handover would extend Armenian responsibility to the entire frontier, including stretches still patrolled by Russian personnel.

Russian guards left Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport in 2024, and Armenia has also taken over the Agarak crossing with Iran. Control of the Margara crossing on the Turkish border passed to Armenian border guards in February 2025.