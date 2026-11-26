Fuel truck overturns in Cairo, killing 31

CAIRO

A man watches burned-out vehicles as firefighters extinguish a fire involving a vehicle carrying petroleum products on the Ring Road in Al-Warraq, Giza, just outside Cairo, Egypt, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026. (AP Photo)

A fire erupted in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Nov. 25 killing at least 31 people, the Health Ministry said, after a fuel truck reportedly overturned on a packed highway.



AFP footage showed a huge fireball and thick black smoke rising above the densely populated capital’s AlWaraq neighborhood as motorists sounded their horns and scrambled to get away.



Surrounding buildings appeared to escape the flames.



State media reported that the fire broke out when a truck loaded with fuel overturned on Cairo’s Ring Road, a crowded highway linking different parts of the capital, and burst into flames, engulfing nearby vehicles. “The scene was terrifying,” Abdel Rahman Khalil told AFP, saying he arrived shortly after the crash and saw the overturned fuel truck engulfed in flames.



Egypt’s public prosecutor said an investigation had been opened and DNA tests were being carried out to identify badly burned victims.



Egypt, with its informal residential areas and often dilapidated infrastructure, has suffered several deadly fires in recent years.