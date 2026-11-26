Türkiye bids farewell to 5 soldiers killed in helicopter crash

ESKİŞEHİR

(AA Photo)

A funeral ceremony was held on Nov. 26 for the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash in the central province of Eskişehir, as their coffins, draped in Turkish flags, were sent to their hometowns for burial.



The ceremony was attended by the soldiers’ families and relatives, as well as Air Force Commander General Rafet Dalkıran and Eskişehir Governor Erdinç Yılmaz.



Five crew members were killed when a Turkish Air Force helicopter crashed during a training flight in western Türkiye on the evening of Nov. 24, marking the second fatal incident in 12 days after a similar accident claimed four lives.



The AS-532 Cougar went down shortly after taking off from Eskişehir, home to the air force’s 1st Main Jet Base Command.



Media footage showed emergency teams at the crash site near Yörükakçayır, a village around 15 kilometers (9 miles) west of Eskişehir city center. The helicopter’s smoking fuselage appeared to be largely destroyed.



The Cougar is a twin-engine, multi-purpose helicopter widely deployed by militaries globally.



Following the ceremony, the bodies of Air Pilot Colonel Mehmet Çöl and Air Infantry Senior Master Sergeant Mehmet Alp Gürdağ were sent to the southern province of Antalya.



Air Pilot First Lieutenant Halil Karabulut’s body was sent to the central provine of Sivas; Air Infantry Master Sergeant Volkan Demirhan’s body to the western city of Denizli; and Aircraft Maintenance Master

Sergeant Muhammed Nurullah Erarslan’s body was sent to the central province of Kayseri.



Grieving relatives bid farewell to the soldiers as they were laid to rest in their respective hometowns.

Investigation into crash ongoing



Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry said on Nov. 26 that an investigation into the crash in Eskişehir was ongoing.



It stressed that all possibilities were being taken into consideration and that the findings would be made public once the investigation was complete.



The French-German-designed AS-532 Cougar helicopters, which have been in service with the Turkish Land Forces Command since 1996, have previously been involved in four crashes in Türkiye.



With the latest accident, the death toll among Turkish military personnel in Cougar helicopter crashes in the country has risen to 44.



On Nov. 12, an army Sikorsky S-70 helicopter crashed near the eastern province of Malatya, killing four crew members.