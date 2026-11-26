Erdoğan chairs 2026’s last security board meeting

ANKARA

(AA Photo)

Türkiye’s top security board convened for the final time in 2026 under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, focusing on the implementation of the “terror-free Türkiye” project through a review of defense and intelligence reports.

The National Security Board (MGK) gathered on Nov. 26 in the Turkish capital bringing senior civilian, military and intelligence organizations together to assess recent security developments inside and outside the country.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, President of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Chief of General Staff Gen. Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu as well as land, air and navy forces commanders attended the meeting.

One of the key issues discussed and analyzed during the meeting was the advancement of the “terror-free Türkiye” project, aiming to end decades-old terrorism problem across the country in line with PKK’s decision to disarm and dissolve.

The MGK plays a crucial role in the “terror-free Türkiye” project, serving as the primary body responsible for verifying the disarmament and dissolution of the PKK, which maintains its main headquarters in northern Iraq.

PKK has recently withdrawn from a number of shelters in the northern Iraq, Turkish security forces announced, describing the move as a positive development.

In parallel to the developments in the field, the Turkish parliament is also in a process of creating a monitoring committee with the participation of political parties for reviewing and overseeing the implementation process.

The 19-member committee is expected to be outlined next week by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş.

In the meantime, discussions about how to advance the process are taking place between the political parties. A delegation from the Democracy and Equality of the Peoples’ Party (DEM) had a brief meeting with Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli on Nov. 26 at the parliament. There was no statement afterwards.