Sweden adopts visa appointment waitlist in Türkiye

ANKARA

Sweden has introduced a waitlist for tourist visa appointments in Türkiye, following similar moves by France and Denmark.

Turkish citizens seeking a short-stay Schengen visa for tourism must first register online with VFS Global, Sweden’s visa application service provider in Türkiye. Applicants receive an appointment as slots open and can then submit their documents at a visa application center. Travelers planning to stay for more than 90 days in a six-month period need a visitor’s permit, Sweden’s diplomatic mission in Türkiye said.

Denmark introduced a similar waitlist on Nov. 17 for short-stay tourist visa applicants in Türkiye. Its system emails applicants when a slot opens and gives them 48 hours to confirm the appointment and pay the service fee. VFS Global allocates only one appointment to each applicant.

The European Union separately adopted rules in July 2025 to give eligible Turkish travelers access to longer-validity Schengen visas. Turkish citizens living and applying in Türkiye may qualify for a one-year multiple-entry visa after obtaining and using two visas in the previous three years.

They may then qualify for visas valid for three and later five years, provided they used their previous visas lawfully and their passports have sufficient validity. The rules cover eligible short-stay applicants with an established travel history and exclude truck drivers.