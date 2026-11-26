Iran grapples with deepening energy crisis amid war deadlock

TEHRAN

As uncertainty persists over whether Iran will face another military strike in January, it is the Iranian people who are bearing the brunt of a crisis that has dragged on for months, with an energy crunch leaving millions without electricity and hundreds of thousands out of work.

Nine months have passed since the crisis was triggered by U.S. and Israeli airstrikes launched on Feb. 28.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said Washington has sufficient funds to launch further attacks on Iran through the end of January, while the Iranian public continues to pay the price for intermittent renewed hostilities and a naval blockade imposed by the U.S. on Iranian vessels on April 13.

As millions of Iranians grapple with power cuts ahead of winter, hundreds of thousands are also reported to have lost their jobs over the past six months.

ran, home to a population of around 92 million, generates 86 percent of its electricity from natural gas.

However, damage to four gas processing facilities in the attacks, coupled with the loss of 4,200 megawatts of power generation capacity at electricity plants, has further exacerbated an energy crunch that has plagued the country for years.

The government in Tehran has warned that the country’s daily natural gas deficit could reach 430 million cubic meters this winter.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, speaking at a meeting with investors and producers on Nov. 21, said the country was facing “a tougher and silent economic war than the one fought with missiles.”

Millions of Iranians bracing for the coldest days of winter have also received grim news from Tavanir, the country’s national electricity company.

The company announced that nationwide power cuts lasting two hours every other day will begin on Dec. 1, warning that outages could extend to two hours daily if temperatures drop further.

In major cities such as Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz and Mashhad, however, the scheduled outages are reported to have already begun on Nov. 22.

Speaking to Iranian media, a student in Mashhad said: “We are at school and the electricity has been cut. We are sitting in the classroom in the dark.” Parents, meanwhile, said their children were attending lessons in cold classrooms, wrapped in blankets.

Unemployment is also mounting in the industrial sector, which has been hit hard by the energy crisis. Iranian lawmaker Nasrallah Pejmanfar said 600,000 people had lost their jobs over the past six months due to electricity shortages, warning that more than one million workers could be left unemployed if the natural gas shortfall persists.