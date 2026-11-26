Turkish intel busts cyber espionage network targeting key institutions

ANKARA

(İHA Photo)

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has arrested two suspects in an operation targeting a foreign-backed cyber espionage network, security sources said on Nov. 26.

The group was attempting to infiltrate the wireless internet networks of critical institutions and defense industry firms.

According to the sources, MİT launched an investigation and placed the suspects under close surveillance after receiving intelligence that the two individuals were attempting to infiltrate the internet networks of critical institutions,

During the investigation, MİT determined that the suspects used specialized technical applications and equipment to map Wi-Fi networks while moving along designated routes in the capital Ankara and Istanbul.

Following these findings, a joint operation was carried out in coordination with the Istanbul Police Department, resulting in the detention of the two suspects.

During their interrogations, the suspects admitted to having operated in the vicinity of critical government institutions, defense industry facilities, the headquarters of political parties, military compounds and diplomatic missions in Ankara.

They also said they received instructions through job advertisements posted on social media platforms and were paid in cryptocurrency in exchange for their espionage activities, according to the sources.

MİT’s investigation established that the suspects were operating on behalf of a foreign country’s intelligence service, the sources said, without providing further details.

Both individuals, who were detained on suspicion of cyber espionage, have since been jailed pending trial.