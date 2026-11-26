Turkish top court rejects İmamoğlu’s appeal against arrest

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Constitutional Court (AYM) on Nov. 26 rejected an appeal by Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu against his continued imprisonment in a corruption investigation into the municipality.

The court, which reviewed İmamoğlu’s application on Oct. 26, unanimously declared his complaint concerning the length of his pretrial detention admissible.

However, it found no violation of his rights during a hearing on Nov. 26.

The court is expected to announce the reasoning behind its ruling at a later date.

İmamoğlu has been imprisoned since March 19, 2025. Previous appeals by İmamoğlu’s lawyers challenging his detention on the grounds that it was unlawful have been rejected by the courts.

His legal team subsequently lodged an application with the Constitutional Court, arguing that his detention was unlawful and had exceeded a reasonable period.

The ruling came a day after Türkiye’s top administrative court, the Council of State upheld the annulment of İmamoğlu’s university diploma, making the decision final.

Istanbul University annulled İmamoğlu’s diploma in March 2025, citing alleged irregularities in his transfer from Girne American University in Turkish Cyprus to Istanbul University in 1990.

The Council of State ruled that the annulment was lawful.

The ruling carries potentially far-reaching political implications, as Türkiye’s Constitution requires presidential candidates to hold a university degree, effectively jeopardizing İmamoğlu’s eligibility to run for president.

İmamoğlu may also challenge the Council of State’s ruling before the Constitutional Court.