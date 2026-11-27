Police violence against Beşiktaş fans in Georgia sparks diplomatic row

BATUMI

AA photo.

Georgia on Nov. 27 released Istanbul club Beşiktaş’s supporters after police are said to have used excessive force against fans over a pro-Palestinian banner during a match against Israel side Hapoel Beer-Sheva, sparking a diplomatic row.

The game, being played on neutral ground in Batumi, Georgia, was halted in the 26th minute but restarted after the interruption and was eventually won 2-1 by Beşiktaş.

Images from the stadium showed Beşiktaş supporters displaying a banner reading “Revolt against the occupation, freedom for Palestine,” waving Palestinian flags and chanting anti-Israel slogans before police intervened.

Georgian police came under fire for using excessive force against Turkish fans during the match, deploying pepper spray against supporters, some of whom required medical attention.

Georgia’s Interior Ministry defended the police response to the “the fans’ violent actions” despite mounting criticism from Türkiye, announcing that 16 fans were detained in connection with the incidents.

It maintained that police intervened to break up a fight among Beşiktaş supporters, denying that the incident was related to the display of a Palestinian flag.

On Nov. 27, Turkish authorities announced the fans were released following efforts.

UEFA, meanwhile, sought to place responsibility on local authorities, saying the police intervention had been aimed at breaking up a confrontation among Beşiktaş fans.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with his Georgian counterpart, Maka Botchorishvili, over the incident.

Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi and Justice Minister Akın Gürlek likewise held talks with their Georgian counterparts.

Türkiye’s football federation has strongly condemned what it described as the “unacceptable” conduct of Georgian police towards Besiktas supporters.

Messages of support poured in on social media from across Türkiye, including from the sports minister.

Even Beşiktaş’s traditional Istanbul rivals, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, as well as Black Sea club Trabzonspor, condemned the incidents and expressed solidarity with the club.

Beşiktaş said they had lodged a complaint with UEFA over what they described as the “disproportionate” use of force by Georgian police.

“We have launched initiatives with our Consulate General in Batumi and UEFA regarding the disproportionate use of force against our supporters by security forces,” the club said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone with Beşiktaş Chairman Serdal Adalı and said he was closely following developments, the club said.

Relations between Türkiye and Israel have deteriorated sharply since the outbreak of the Gaza war.

Erdoğan, a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause, has repeatedly accused Israel of committing “genocide” in Gaza.

Pro-Palestinian banners and chants are seen or heard frequently at Turkish football matches, particularly since the start of the war.

Matches involving Turkish and Israeli football and basketball teams have for some time been staged at neutral venues in third countries on security grounds, in a bid to prevent potential clashes.