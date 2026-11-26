Türkiye lends support to Saudi Arabia after Houthi attacks

ANKARA

This photograph shows an aerial view of the Riyadh skyline on November 22, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Türkiye has strongly condemned the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, reiterating its support for Riyadh under the Mecca Defense Pact.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the attack carried out by the Houthis yesterday [Nov. 24] on the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” read a statement by the Foreign Ministry late on Nov. 25.

Ankara recalled its calls for the immediate cessation of Houthi attacks, which target civilian infrastructure and threaten regional peace and security.

“We emphasize our full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in the face of the Houthis’ continued attacks and reaffirm our support for the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the statement read.

Türkiye and Pakistan, along with Saudi Arabia, are members of the Mecca Defense Pact and have already announced their support for Riyadh in defending the Kingdom against Houthi attacks.