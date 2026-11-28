Theater at Letoon Sanctuary to undergo major restoration

MUĞLA

A major restoration project is underway at the ancient theater of Letoon Sanctuary, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in southwestern Türkiye, with work expected to be completed within four to five years, paving the way for nighttime visits to the archaeological site.

Located in the Seydikemer district of Muğla province, Letoon was inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 1988 alongside the ancient city of Xanthos, near the coastal town of Kaş in Antalya province.

Known as the religious center of the ancient Lycian civilization, Letoon was a shared sanctuary of the Lycian League, a confederation of ancient city-states. The site features temples dedicated to the deities Leto, Apollo and Artemis, as well as inscriptions, statues and other archaeological remains.

Excavations at the site are being conducted under the leadership of Hasan Kasapoğlu of Atatürk University’s Department of Archaeology, with the support of the Culture and Tourism Ministry. The theater’s restoration is being carried out as part of the ministry’s “Heritage for the Future” project, with financial backing from the Muğla Governor’s Office.

Kasapoğlu said Letoon had been used as a sacred site since the eighth century B.C. and that its theater was among the most significant public structures of the Lycian sanctuary.

“The theater was a place where the Lycian League gathered, made various decisions and held performances and ceremonies,” he said.

Although the theater had been partially excavated since archaeological work at Letoon began in the 1950s, research has accelerated in recent years. Kasapoğlu said a restoration project had previously been prepared by an earlier excavation team, while work carried out over the past two years had enabled the site to enter the restoration phase.

He said the restoration was expected to take four to five years, after which lighting installations would be added to make the theater suitable for nighttime museum visits.

“This will help make Letoon an important destination for Muğla in terms of preserving our cultural heritage and bringing it into cultural tourism,” he said.

Kasapoğlu added that comprehensive restoration across the sanctuary would also help increase visitor numbers and strengthen the site’s position on UNESCO’s World Heritage List.

He highlighted the archaeological significance of Letoon and Xanthos, noting that trilingual inscriptions discovered at the two sites had played a crucial role in deciphering Lycian, an ancient Anatolian language.

Kasapoğlu said continued restoration and scientific research would help make the site’s historical significance more visible and allow the region to benefit more effectively from its UNESCO status.