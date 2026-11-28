Van cats struggle with longer, hotter summers

VAN

Researchers in the eastern province of Van have installed air conditioning at a center built specifically for Van cats as rising temperatures and longer summers take a toll on the breed.

The Van Cat Research Center at Van Yüzüncü Yıl University used to get by without air conditioning, said its director, Professor Abdullah Kaya. The cats, known for their unusual fondness for swimming, can also cool off in pools designed for them.

The cats’ coats thin more in summer than they used to, and extreme heat can reduce their appetite and cause weight loss, Kaya said. The cooling measures offer some relief, but the speed at which the climate is changing remains his main concern.

The center is looking for research partners to help measure how rising temperatures affect the breed, a question Kaya said has yet to be examined in depth. He said even cats in controlled conditions felt the effects of extreme heat, while strays outdoors could fare much worse.

Climate models point to hotter, drier conditions in the Van Lake Basin, said Caner Yerli, an associate professor at the university. Climate change and poor water management are worsening the lake’s water crisis, he said. Milder winters, dwindling snow cover, shifting rainfall and summer heat waves also threaten local wildlife.

A 1992 survey around Van Lake found only 92 purebred Van cats. Urban growth had reduced their habitat, and crossbreeding had also contributed to the decline.

Conservation programs and the research center’s work have since brought the purebred population above 300, with many of the cats now protected in controlled environments. Known for its distinctive coat and mismatched eyes, the breed has become a symbol of Van well beyond Türkiye.