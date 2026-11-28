EU leaders fail to agree on seven-year budget

BRUSSELS

European Union leaders failed to agree on the bloc’s 2028-2034 budget after more than 12 hours of talks, ending a planned two-day summit early on Nov. 27.

European Council President António Costa had proposed a compromise budget of 1.78 trillion euros, down from the European Commission’s original plan of nearly 2 trillion euros. The reduction failed to bridge differences over both the size of the budget and spending priorities.

Spain and Italy pushed for more funding for traditional priorities such as agriculture and regional development, while Germany and Sweden favored a smaller budget with greater emphasis on defense and security.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz sought deeper cuts, while French President Emmanuel Macron described the proposed reductions as a “strategic mistake.”

Costa’s negotiating approach also drew objections. Denmark, Sweden, Belgium and Austria boycotted some of his small-group meetings in protest at the format, the Financial Times reported, citing officials.

Leaders will return to the budget at a Dec. 17-18 summit in Brussels. Costa is seeking an agreement by the end of the year, before elections in several member states in 2027 could complicate negotiations.

Macron said he would not be in a position to conclude negotiations after Dec. 31 because of France’s approaching presidential election. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, however, said they were not bound by a deadline.

Merz said the December summit could run beyond its scheduled two days.