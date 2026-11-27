Seoul repatriates six North Koreans found on drifting fishing boat

SEOUL

South Korea repatriated six North Koreans on Nov. 27 after they were found drifting in international waters on a fishing boat earlier this month, Seoul’s Unification Ministry said.



The announcement came following heightened tensions along the heavily fortified border, after a recent mine blast that injured three South Korean soldiers in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).



The boat, initially carrying seven North Koreans, was found drifting in international waters off South Korea’s Ulleungdo island on Nov. 3 and towed by the military and coast guard.



Authorities decided to repatriate six on humanitarian grounds after confirming their wishes through a series of inquiries involving government agencies and the United Nations Command, according to authorities.



One of the North Koreans expressed a wish to stay and will remain in the South, according to the ministry.



The fishing boat carrying the six North Koreans on Nov. 27 crossed the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto maritime border, in the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, under its own power at 8:33 KST (23:33 GMT), the ministry said.



It then joined a North Korean vessel waiting north of the boundary and continued northwards, according to Seoul’s Yonhap news agency.



Under Seoul’s constitution, all North Koreans are considered citizens of the Republic of Korea, as the South is officially known, and those who reach its territory and seek to defect are generally allowed to stay.