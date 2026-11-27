Turkish goods and services exports reach record $413 billion

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s combined goods and services exports have surpassed $413 billion, exceeding the government’s annual target ahead of schedule, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has announced.



Speaking at the 2025 Export Awards Program organized by the Service Exporters’ Association, Bolat said on Nov. 26 that annualized goods exports reached $285.6 billion as of October, while services exports exceeded $127 billion as of September.



“We surpassed $413 billion in October,” Bolat said.

“We have exceeded the $410 billion we promised, the target set by our president. Hopefully, there will be no backward slide in November and December.”



Bolat noted that Türkiye’s economy expanded by 2.5 percent in the first half of the year, reaching a valuation of $1.7 trillion, with net exports contributing 0.6 percentage points to that growth.



The services sector accounts for 65 percent of gross domestic product and 66 percent of employment, Bolat said.

In the first nine months of 2026, Türkiye recorded a services trade surplus of $51.5 billion, ranking sixth globally. Key drivers included tourism, which generated $65 billion in revenue, and transportation and logistics, which brought in $42.5 billion.



Bolat also highlighted the global reach of Turkish media, noting that domestic television series and films earned $666 million in foreign currency last year.

“In a sector once dominated by Hollywood, Bollywood, Brazilian, Portuguese and British series, there is now a worldwide reputation, fame and image for Turkish series and Turkish cinema,” he said.



To sustain growth, the government has proposed increasing its exporter support budget from 45 billion Turkish Liras ($886 million) this year to 65 billion liras ($1.3 billion) in 2027, pending parliamentary approval, the minister added.