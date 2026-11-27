Lula appoints private banker as finance minister

BRASILIA

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has appointed private banking executive Luiz Carlos Trabuco as finance minister for his next term, the presidency said on Nov. 26.



Trabuco, 75, chairman of the board of Bradesco, one of the country’s largest banks, will take over the ministry with a mission to reassure markets in Latin America’s largest economy following a sharp stock market decline and currency depreciation after the leftist president’s shock reelection a month ago.



“Luiz Carlos Trabuco has accepted President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s invitation to take the helm of the finance ministry,” the presidency stated.



Lula will begin his fourth non-consecutive term in office in January and has so far only named one minister for that mandate.



Bradesco is one of Brazil’s largest private banks.



Ahead of the official announcement, rumors circulating about Trabuco’s new job appeared to restore market confidence.



The Sao Paulo Stock Exchange was up 6 percent at closing on Nov. 26.



The national currency, meanwhile, regained strength after briefly crossing the symbolic threshold of six reais to the dollar on Nov. 23.



But the appointment has already drawn criticism from within Lula’s own camp and from his election rival.



“A banker? That’s what I call turning your back on everything that was done before the runoff,” left-wing lawmaker Glauber Braga wrote on X.