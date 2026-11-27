Germany reaches metalworking wage deal amid industrial crisis

BERLIN

Employees of German car producer Porsche hold a banner as they take part in a 24-hours strike organized by German metal workers union IG Metall in front of the Porsche plant in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on Nov. 23, 2026.(Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP)

Powerful German trade union IG Metall and the employers’ association for the metal and electrical engineering sectors reached a framework deal on salary rises on Nov. 26, after marathon talks held against a backdrop of industrial crisis.



Employees covered by the agreement will receive an initial pay rise of 2 percent from next May, followed by a 2.3 percent increase a year later.



They will also receive, in March of next year, a one-off payment of between 150 and 450 euros, depending on the net profit margin the group obtains, IG Metall said in a statement.



This agreement runs to the end of November 2028, thereby covering 25 months, Gesamtmetall, the umbrella organization for the sector’s employers’ associations, said in a separate statement.



Trade unions and employers have also agreed on a mechanism which, according to Gesamtmetall, permits the “use of collective bargaining measures to reduce costs in return for commitments regarding investment, products or technologies which offer long-term employment prospects” in Germany.



That agreement follows two rounds of strikes which IG Metall says involved nearly 1 million workers, as well as marathon talks lasting more than 24 hours in Mannheim, an industrial stronghold in Germany’s southwest.



This second agreement is a pilot accord initially valid for two major industrial regions, but subsequently set to apply nationwide to 3.7 million employees in the automotive, electrical and electronics, aerospace, defense and mechanical engineering sectors.