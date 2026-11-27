Ankara pushes ‘Made with Europe’ strategy in press tour

ANKARA

More than 70 percent of vehicles built in Türkiye are made by European manufacturers, the head of the country’s investment office has said, as the government hosted European journalists to promote the country’s role in the continent’s auto industry.



“Türkiye is not an alternative production hub for the European automotive industry but already an inseparable part of it,” said Ahmet Burak Dağlıoğlu, who leads the Presidential Investment and Finance Office.



Dağlıoğlu said European automakers have invested about 25 billion euros in Türkiye, and automotive trade between Türkiye and the European Union exceeds 54 billion euros. He credited 30 years of integration under the EU-Türkiye Customs Union.



“We believe it is of great importance for the global competitiveness of the European automotive industry that Europe’s new industrial policies are shaped in a way that preserves and strengthens this integration,” he said.



The three-day program took reporters from several European countries to Istanbul, Kocaeli, Bursa, Sakarya and Ankara. They toured factories and technology facilities, including a Mercedes-Benz Türk bus plant in Istanbul, and met public and private sector officials.



The visit comes as the EU advances its “Made in EU” approach, which would tie public procurement and subsidies in certain sectors, including automotive, to European-made products. The proposal is still in the legislative process. Türkiye, which is not an EU member, wants to be included, and its Trade Ministry promotes a “Made with Europe” approach.



In Ankara, the delegation met Deputy Industry and Technology Minister Zekeriya Çoştu, Deputy Foreign Minister Mehmet Kemal Bozay and Deputy Trade Minister Mustafa Tuzcu. Talks covered updating the customs union and Türkiye’s place in regional supply chains.



The office said the aim is to show Europeans that Turkish plants contribute to Europe’s jobs, exports and technological shift.