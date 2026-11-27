Security council reaffirms ‘terror-free Türkiye’ commitment

ANKARA

Türkiye’s National Security Council (MGK) reaffirmed its commitment to the “terror-free Türkiye” process on Nov. 26, pledging to continue efforts to strengthen national solidarity and social cohesion.

Meeting under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara, the council reviewed what it described as “tangible progress” toward the initiative and the goal of a “terror-free region.”

A statement issued after the meeting said work under the Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Cohesion would continue.

The council was briefed on operations at home and abroad against the PKK and its affiliates, FETÖ and ISIL. It also reviewed the fight against organized crime, saying groups threatening public order and citizens’ lives and property would not be tolerated.

The MGK stressed the importance of closer cooperation with Syria and Iraq to support regional security and stability.

It said Israel’s occupation and annexation policies targeting Palestine, Lebanon and Syria were deepening instability, and urged those involved in peace efforts to take a firmer stance toward the Israeli government.

The council also reviewed the Russia-Ukraine and U.S.-Israel-Iran wars, expressing concern over the Russia-Ukraine war’s spread beyond the Black Sea into the Mediterranean. Türkiye would continue contacts with all relevant parties to seek peace, it said.

On the eastern Mediterranean and Aegean, the MGK reaffirmed its support for dialogue and diplomacy while maintaining Türkiye’s rights and interests under international law and treaties.

It said Türkiye would strengthen solidarity and cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States after taking over its rotating chairmanship from Azerbaijan.

The council also reviewed efforts to preserve Libya’s unity and territorial integrity, reaffirming Türkiye’s support for the Libyan people’s peace and prosperity.