Türkiye plans cryobank to preserve local plant varieties

KAYSERİ

A researcher handles a plant sample at Erciyes University in Kayseri. (AA Photo)

Researchers at Erciyes University in the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri are developing a method to preserve Türkiye’s local plant varieties in liquid nitrogen at minus 196 degrees Celsius.

The three-year project, which began six months ago, will complement existing seed and gene banks. Erciyes University is working with Çukurova, Ege and Ondokuz Mayıs universities on the facility.

“The international literature does not list a cryobank in Türkiye,” said project leader Tolga İzgü, an assistant professor of horticulture at Erciyes University. He said the facility would provide a backup if a natural disaster damaged existing collections.

The team will store seeds and shoots from local melon, watermelon, tomato, pepper and olive varieties, including “Diyarbakır Sürme” watermelon and four olive varieties known as “Adana topağı,” “Tarsus topağı,” “sarı ulak” and “domat.”

Using tissue culture to multiply samples and lower their water content, researchers are working to prevent ice-crystal damage during freezing, İzgü explained. The team also plans to test artificial intelligence, machine learning, and nanoparticles to refine the preservation process.

Once stored, hundreds or thousands of specimens can remain viable in a single tank for years until they are thawed to regenerate new plants, İzgü added.

İzgü earned his doctorate at Ege University and spent six years at Italy’s National Research Council. He returned through the 2232A reverse brain drain program of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK), which also supports the project.

Undergraduate, master’s and doctoral students from Türkiye, Somalia, Iran and Pakistan take part in the project. Cryobanks in the United States, Italy, France and Germany already store genetic material from crops and wild plants.