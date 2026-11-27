German TV report triggers gang operation in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Five suspects kneel between two officers in a photo released by Istanbul police after the operation.

Istanbul police have detained nine people suspected of links to the Dalton Gang after footage from a German television documentary on rival criminal groups in Berlin circulated on social media.

The documentary aired on Nov. 24 as part of German public broadcaster ZDF’s investigative program “frontal.” Titled “Murder Without Borders: Gang War in Berlin,” it drew on previously unpublished videos, photographs and case files. One clip showed alleged gang members displaying guns inside a vehicle. One of the men said the group had more weapons than it could count.

ZDF made the documentary available on its streaming service three hours before its television broadcast.

Officers from the Istanbul Police Department’s Organized Crime Branch began identifying the suspects after the footage spread online. In searches of the suspects’ addresses, police seized an unlicensed handgun and 28 rounds of ammunition as well as three laptops suspected of being used for illegal betting. The nine suspects were taken to police headquarters. Investigators are examining their alleged roles in the group and whether the seized digital material is linked to illegal betting.

ZDF traced nearly two years of clashes in Berlin among rival groups competing for control of the drug trade and extortion rackets. The documentary identified Dalton Gang as one of the groups involved and examined its links to Türkiye. According to Berlin police figures cited by ZDF, by Nov. 23 officers had seized 79 firearms and 3,450 rounds of ammunition and executed 83 arrest warrants in cases linked to organized crime and gang activity.

ZDF spoke with Hüseyin Ü., identified only by his first name and last initial, in his first on-camera interview, during which he claimed to run the gang’s European operations. “Our name was written in blood and will be erased in blood,” he said.

He also claimed the gang had planned to kill Mehmet Kaplankıran, whom the documentary described as a prominent figure in Berlin’s criminal underworld.

The filmmakers, Thomas Heise and Lou Matzen, obtained Russian court records on Beratcan Gökdemir, whom ZDF identified as the gang’s leader. According to the broadcaster, the records showed Gökdemir was arrested in Moscow and sent to a penal colony. He was released before completing his sentence on grounds of good behavior.

Thorsten Cloidt, the chief prosecutor who heads Berlin’s organized crime unit, told ZDF gangs increasingly pay outsiders to carry out crimes or offer them a share of the proceeds. He called the practice “crime as a service.”

“They are incredibly aggressive and clearly have no reservations about using firearms,” he said.

Berlin’s state criminal police office set up a specialist unit called Ferrum in November 2025 to investigate violent groups and gun crime. According to Berlin police figures reported by Deutsche Welle, the unit had conducted 708 investigations, obtained 77 arrest warrants and seized 73 working firearms in about a year. The Istanbul inquiry remains open.