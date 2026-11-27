Türkiye, Saudi Arabia expand defense ties

ANKARA

Türkiye and Saudi Arabia signed a defense research agreement on Nov. 26, adding to cooperation on combat drones, technology transfers and local manufacturing.

The memorandum between Türkiye’s Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) and Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Defense Development (GADD) covers research, development and innovation in defense and military technologies and systems.

SSB head Haluk Görgün signed the agreement in Ankara with GADD Governor Faleh bin Abdullah Al-Sulaiman.

Görgün said his agency had held more than 75 meetings with Saudi counterparts over the past three-and-a-half years.

“Today’s memorandum with GADD takes this intensive work into research, development and innovation,” he said in a statement.

Görgün said Türkiye was ready to share its defense industry experience and expand opportunities for joint technology development with Saudi Arabia.

The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK) signed a separate memorandum with GADD on the same day, providing for technical visits, training programs, workshops and potential joint research.

The agreement also covers exchanges of knowledge and experience in testing, evaluation and standards.

Representatives of TÜBİTAK’s defense, space and information security research institutes were among those who discussed possible joint work with the Saudi delegation.

TÜBİTAK President Orhan Aydın said the aim was to turn the memorandum into concrete projects and lasting institutional cooperation.

The agreements follow the Türkiye-Saudi Arabia Defense Industry Days in Istanbul on Nov. 12, where Görgün said Turkish companies were working with Saudi partners to support the kingdom’s efforts to develop domestic defense production.

Under its Vision 2030 program, Saudi Arabia aims to source more than half of its spending on defense equipment and services domestically by 2030.

The Saudi General Authority for Military Industries said this month that the localization rate had reached 27.3 percent by the end of 2025.

Existing cooperation includes Saudi Arabia’s July 2023 agreement with Baykar for Bayraktar Akıncı combat drones for its air force and navy.

The arrangement also includes training, technical support and logistics services.

In August 2023, Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) signed a localization agreement with Baykar to develop production of the aircraft and its component systems in the kingdom.

The agreement covered manufacturing capabilities for electronic systems, mechanical parts and aircraft structures, alongside aviation testing.

On Sept. 25 this year, Baykar announced that 30 Saudi naval personnel — 15 pilots and 15 technicians — had completed training at its flight training and test center in Çorlu, northwestern Türkiye.

During the Nov. 26 meeting, Görgün also condemned the attack on Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District a week earlier.

Saudi Civil Defense blamed the Houthis and said the attack damaged several floors of a tower and nearby buildings, with no injuries reported.

“We condemn the attack and reaffirm our solidarity with the friendly and brotherly people of Saudi Arabia,” Görgün said.